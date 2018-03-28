Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 34,709 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,709 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $208,556.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $787,391.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $709,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,260.64, a P/E ratio of 423.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. Zebra Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $86.31 and a 1 year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.33 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corp. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 34,709 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-34709-shares-of-zebra-technologies-corp-zbra.html.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.