Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys Shares of 31,028 KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 13,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,464,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,450. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. 551,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,498. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17,669.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 85.81%. The firm had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

KLA-Tencor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

