Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 105,366 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,366 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 4.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $88,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,003,000 after purchasing an additional 629,221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 340,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The company had a trading volume of 214,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,862. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $110,499.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

