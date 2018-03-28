MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.37% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1,853.95, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.47. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.74 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 247.06%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $39,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,819 shares in the company, valued at $180,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

