Michael R. Rempell Sells 9,467 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) COO Michael R. Rempell sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $190,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $3,485.88, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

