Micro Focus International’s (LON:MCRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Micro Focus International to an add rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($41.17) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,880 ($39.79) to GBX 2,800 ($38.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micro Focus International to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.68) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($26.25) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Micro Focus International (MCRO) opened at GBX 968.30 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8,280.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,976.12. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04).

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Also, insider Darren Roos acquired 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,257 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £69,989.57 ($96,697.39). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,433.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

