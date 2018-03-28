Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,800 ($38.68) to GBX 780 ($10.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities cut shares of Micro Focus International to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($27.77) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,942 ($26.83) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) opened at GBX 968.30 ($13.38) on Tuesday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The company has a market cap of $8,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,976.12.

In related news, insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($68,714.29). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.90) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($280,145.57). Insiders purchased a total of 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433 over the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/micro-focus-internationals-mcro-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-citigroup-updated.html.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.