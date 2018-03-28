Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 472 ($6.52) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc stock opened at GBX 534 ($7.38) on Monday. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc has a 1-year low of GBX 425.20 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 630 ($8.70). The company has a market cap of $1,820.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/millennium-copthorne-hotels-plc-mlc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc, a hospitality real estate company, owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels in Asia, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates its hotels primarily under The Bailey's Hotel London, The Chelsea Harbour Hotel, Grand Hotel Palace Rome, M Hotels, Studio M, M Social, Grand Millennium Hotels, Millennium Hotels, Copthorne Hotels, and Kingsgate Hotels brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.