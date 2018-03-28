Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Five Below worth $52,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Five Below by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Five Below stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 346,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,907. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,978.17, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Five Below announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/millennium-management-llc-acquires-435463-shares-of-five-below-inc-five-updated.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.