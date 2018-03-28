Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 431.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011,805 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Ciena worth $51,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 424,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 103.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 378.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 53.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,900. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3,697.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ciena to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $43,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $344,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,650 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

