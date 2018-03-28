Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Ryder System worth $47,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $221,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,207. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3,799.55, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/millennium-management-llc-has-47-80-million-stake-in-ryder-system-inc-r-updated.html.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.