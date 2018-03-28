Minereum Market Cap Achieves $413,102.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $413,102.00 and $1,744.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 2,489,163 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

