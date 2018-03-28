Minex (MINEX) Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Minex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Minex has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minex has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Minex Token Profile

Minex was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Minex’s official website is minexteam.com. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team.

Minex Token Trading

Minex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minex must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.