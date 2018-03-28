MinexCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $95.08 Million (CRYPTO:MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $95.08 million and $136,787.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $26.84 or 0.00339753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00724378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,792,650 coins and its circulating supply is 3,542,931 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

