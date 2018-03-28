Mitie (MTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Numis Securities

Mitie (LON:MTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($2.07) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 179 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mitie from GBX 270 ($3.73) to GBX 240 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Mitie in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Mitie in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 223.17 ($3.08).

Shares of Mitie stock opened at GBX 155.50 ($2.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.71. Mitie has a 1-year low of GBX 147.90 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.33).

About Mitie

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Property Management, and Healthcare. It offers cleaning and environmental services, such as pest control, landscaping, and gritting services; and integrated security products and services, such as security personnel, remote monitoring, mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

