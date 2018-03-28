Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 26,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 2,273,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,878,437. The company has a market cap of $259,208.44, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

