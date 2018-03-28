MktCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,762.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and SouthXchange. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $108,762.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00724518 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00147263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 1,165,310,010 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org.

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

