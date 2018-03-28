MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00043667 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Bitbank, Livecoin and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $200.46 million and approximately $981,767.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,901.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.05734690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.14 or 0.11305400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.01714240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.02416270 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00207445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00677674 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00083466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.02718280 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 58,369,100 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin is a peer-to-peer payment network and digital currency based on an open source protocol. – scrypt – 1.5 minute block targets – subsidy halves in 1051k blocks (~3 years) – 105,120,000 total coins – 50 coins per block – DigiShield difficulty algorithm “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EXX, Fisco, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Zaif. It is not possible to purchase MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.