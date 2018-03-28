Monetha (MTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, Mercatox and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,102,678 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Binance and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

