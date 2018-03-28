Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monolithic Power Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 43.9889764280521 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

MPWR stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.72. 406,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,045. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4,840.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $129.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,419 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $539,294.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 424,401 shares in the company, valued at $51,793,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,057 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $461,889.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 262,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,904,865.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $37,759,230 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/monolithic-power-systems-mpwr-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.