Monster Beverage (MNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Monster Beverage's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Product innovation plays a huge role in Monster Beverage's success. The company has several new products lined up for 2018 that is expected to boost sales. Again, the TCCC deal is expected to enhance the company’s foothold in the international energy drinks market. However, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined 3.8% and 4.2%, respectively, over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts’ bearish outlook over the potential of the stock. While the company has a favorable long-term outlook, we remain concerned because of soft industry trends and margin pressure arising from higher raw material costs (mainly aluminum and sweeteners), and unfavorable product mix. Also, increasing expenses to support top-line growth also add to the worries.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32,211.33, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.25 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $57,929.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Sacks sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $44,963.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,174,028.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,935 shares of company stock worth $8,272,051. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,179,000 after purchasing an additional 196,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,126,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,760,000 after buying an additional 1,072,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,307,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,200,000 after buying an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 102,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,446,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,154,000 after buying an additional 140,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

