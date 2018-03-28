Moog Inc (MOG.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Moog from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Moog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Moog has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,105.44, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Moog had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Moog will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

