Morgan Stanley Lowers Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Price Target to $67.00

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. William Blair upgraded Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Dunkin’ Brands has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,858.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $2,830,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 42,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $2,652,825.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,320,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,986,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 183,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 444,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

