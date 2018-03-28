Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tp Icap (TCAP)

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 530.33 ($7.33).

Shares of Tp Icap (TCAP) opened at GBX 445.80 ($6.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,700.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,972.00. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 438.79 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.75).

In related news, insider Carol Sergeant bought 5,173 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £24,985.59 ($34,520.02). Also, insider Roger Perkin bought 5,000 shares of Tp Icap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($31,983.97).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

