Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.91) target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) opened at GBX 602 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.72 and a PE ratio of 2,229.63. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($9.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Richard Verdin purchased 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 596 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £1,263.52 ($1,745.68). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £305 ($421.39). Insiders purchased 604 shares of company stock worth $361,074 over the last ninety days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/mortgage-advice-bureaus-mab1-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital-updated.html.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.