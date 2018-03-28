Motif (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Capital Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTFB. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Motif in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motif in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.50 ($1.40).

Get Motif alerts:

Shares of Motif (MTFB) opened at GBX 30.37 ($0.42) on Tuesday. Motif has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of $93.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79.

WARNING: “Motif (LON:MTFB) Rating Reiterated by Northland Capital Partners” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/motif-bios-mtfb-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-northland-capital-partners-updated.html.

About Motif

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is Iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.