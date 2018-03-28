Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $412.76, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $140,356. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

