Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$3.35. 34,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,794. Mountain Province Diamonds has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of $536.85, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

