Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research note issued on Sunday, March 18th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,164.03, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.95 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 10th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $165,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 362,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $34,131,429.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,437 shares of company stock worth $74,083,049. 31.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,031,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,798,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 213,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 604,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/msc-industrial-direct-msm-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.