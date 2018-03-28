MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Sells $63,740.64 in Stock

MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTGE Investment stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 22,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. MTGE Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $824.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Get MTGE Investment alerts:

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. MTGE Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. MTGE Investment’s payout ratio is 58.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MTGE Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTGE Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTGE. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in MTGE Investment by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 67,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MTGE Investment by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 111,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MTGE Investment by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in MTGE Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MTGE Investment by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) SVP Sells $63,740.64 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/mtge-investment-corp-mtge-svp-christopher-kuehl-sells-3589-shares-updated.html.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTGE Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTGE Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.