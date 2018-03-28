Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Mulesoft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS upgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mulesoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mulesoft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of MULE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 3,137,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,800.46 and a P/E ratio of -54.63. Mulesoft has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that Mulesoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mulesoft news, insider Mark Dao sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Burton sold 6,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $204,288.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,363.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULE. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its stake in Mulesoft by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,589,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after buying an additional 3,482,183 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mulesoft by 2,502.3% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,826 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mulesoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,186,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mulesoft by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,781,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 774,324 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mulesoft by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,144,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 663,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Mulesoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

