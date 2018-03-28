Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €195.00 by Cfra

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €195.00 ($240.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($261.73) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

