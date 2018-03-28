Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dover were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,810,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 848,098 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,864 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dover by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 307,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 247,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,066,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,413.10, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

