Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Medifast Inc (MED)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.13% of Medifast worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Medifast by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $727,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,222,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,425 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. 42,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,988. The firm has a market cap of $1,072.36, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 83.84%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc produces, distributes and sells weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Company’s product lines include weight loss, weight management, and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins.

