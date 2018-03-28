Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 2,778,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,268. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $21,055.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,114.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-has-1-08-million-position-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb-updated.html.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.