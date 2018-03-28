Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $163.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

