Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 1.72% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 106,558 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 304.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

