Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in NL Industries (NL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in NL Industries (NYSE:NL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.06% of NL Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NL Industries by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $389.72, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.92.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). NL Industries had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment.

