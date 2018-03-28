Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.20 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,143.70, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kraft Heinz to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

