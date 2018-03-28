Murphy USA (MUSA) & Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Financial Comparison

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 123.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Golar LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% Golar LNG Partners 29.85% 17.19% 5.43%

Volatility and Risk

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 Golar LNG Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy USA and Golar LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.19 $245.26 million $6.91 10.48 Golar LNG Partners $433.10 million 2.81 $129.28 million $1.87 9.13

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG Partners. Golar LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Golar LNG Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States. Out of the total 1,401 stores, 1,152 were branded Murphy USA and 249 were Murphy Express locations, as of December 31, 2016. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its business also includes product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term time charters. The Company operates through the LNG market segment. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately six FSRUs and over four LNG carriers. The Company’s FSRU vessels include Golar Spirit, Golar Winter, Golar Freeze, NR Satu, Golar Igloo and Golar Eskimo. Its FSRU vessels have a total capacity of approximately 846,000 cubic meters. The Company’s LNG carriers include Golar Mazo, Methane Princess, Golar Grand and Golar Maria. Its LNG carriers have a total capacity of over 564,400 cubic meters.

