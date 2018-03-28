MUSE (CRYPTO:MUSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $399.00

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00012403 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $399.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MUSE has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00146614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About MUSE

MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for MUSE is peertracks.com. MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

