Pharmaceuticals Interna Takeda Purchases 7,420,625 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Pharmaceuticals Interna Takeda bought 7,420,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $138,543,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 110,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,156.36, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.04.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.28). equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders. Its main product candidate is Relugolix. Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and inhibits receptors in the anterior pituitary gland.

