MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $575.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.45. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that MYR Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $738,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

