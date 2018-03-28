Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MYGN. BTIG Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,096.21, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 37,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,515,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $118,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/myriad-genetics-mygn-raised-to-equal-weight-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.