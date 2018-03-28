Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Myriad has a market cap of $9.48 million and $56,440.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,562,964,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.