Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,364. The firm has a market cap of $193.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

