Bank of America Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NBRV stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

