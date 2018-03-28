National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE APR) opened at C$9.95 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 and a P/E ratio of 5.92.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

