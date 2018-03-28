National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on National General from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised National General from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National General from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NGHC stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,617.51, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. National General has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. National General had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.67%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that National General will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Newgarden sold 5,084 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $123,337.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National General by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National General in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,606,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,883 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

