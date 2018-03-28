John N. Nunnelly Sells 2,383 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $75,636.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,665.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Research stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,312. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $702.21, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.75.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. equities analysts forecast that National Research Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth $500,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 73,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NRCIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

